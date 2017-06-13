Hardik Patel detained near Mandsaur

[India], June 13 (ANI): Gujarat's Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel was detained in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district on Tuesday while en route to Mandsaur to meet the kin of farmers' killed in police firing during an agitation.

Hardik led a violent movement in Gujarat last year over a demand for quotas for Patidars.

Mandsaur has become the epicenter of a farmers' agitation over a demand for loan waivers and better prices for their produce.

During the agitation, six farmers were gunned down by the police, thereby drawing criticism from political parties. The situation forced the district officials to impose Section 144, and restricted prominent personalities from visiting the violence-hit district.

A number of political leaders, including Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, and social activists tried to visit Mandsaur but the police didn't let them enter the area. The curfew has been lifted from Mandsaur, but prohibitory orders remain. Meanwhile, the state government has issued a notification for the judicial probe of the Mandsaur violence. Retired Justice J. K. Jain will head the one member judicial commission. The single member commission will probe under what circumstances the farmers were killed in the agitation. The commission will also probe the action taken by the administration and police to control the situation was appropriate or not. (ANI)