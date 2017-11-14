Hardik Patel free to approach court: Jitendra Singh on sex CD

[India], November 14 (ANI): Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh on Tuesday hit back at Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel for accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing dirty politics and releasing the alleged sex CD to dent his image.

"We are not going to comment on that, maintaining our values and dignity of discussion, but if he has any grievances he is free approach the court of law," Singh told ANI here on being queried about the matter.

He added that nothing should prevent Patel from taking the legal recourse if he believed that the video was concocted and leaked at the behest of BJP.

On Monday, a sex CD allegedly showing Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener Patel with a woman in a room surfaced on social media. In retaliation, Patel took to Twitter and said the women of Gujarat have been insulted. "Now the filthy politics has begun. You can defame me but it will make no difference. The women of Gujarat have been insulted," Patel tweeted. "Gujarat women should wake up and do something against random people using videos like this. This was planned by BJP to secure around 50 seats in election but I don't care," Patel told ANI on Monday. (ANI)