Hardik Patel holds roadshow in Vadodara

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): Patidar leader Hardik Patel along with his supporters on Tuesday took out a roadshow in Vodadara, ahead of the second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls.

The rally was attended by Patidar supporters who were carrying flags of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and placards.

The massive roadshow of 5 to 6 kms begun in Chhani and ended in Sangam cross road.

Earlier on Monday, December 11, the convenor of PAAS took out a motorcycle rally in Ahmedabad.

Last month, Patel made headlines after he claimed that the Congress has agreed to give reservation to the Patidar community, if the party comes to power in Gujarat.

Patidars or Patels are an important group in Gujarat, who enjoy great political dominance in the state. The second-phase of voting will be held on December 14. The votes will be counted on December 18. (ANI)