Hardik says Gujarat CM on way out, Rupani reacts

Ahmedabad: Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Thursday claimed Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani would be replaced in next 10 days and had already put in his papers in the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday evening.

Rupani, who had been keeping quiet over this rumour for last few days, quickly reacted, strongly denying any such possibility.

"I am saying this with full confidence that Rupani has submitted his resignation on Wednesday during the Cabinet meeting and within next 10 days, BJP would appoint either a Patel or a Kshatriya as new chief minister," Patel told media persons in Rajkot.

He went on claim that Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya from RSS and Pradeepsinh Jadeja, the current Minister of State for Home, are the probable replacements. Rejecting the Patel leader's claims, Rupani said: "I have no idea about any resignation. I have neither resigned, nor is there any question of me resigning." Addressing reporters, he termed Patel a "Congress agent" and charged him with "spreading lies to remain in the news". "I wonder if Hardik knows the procedure that the resignation has to be handed over to the Governor at Raj Bhavan, not in the cabinet meeting." Rupani replaced Anandiben Patel as the Chief Minister in August 2016 when she had to step down in the wake of the Patidar agitation and the Una Dalit atrocity. He retained the post after the 2017 assembly elections.