Hardliner mentality gives rise to communal violence cases: Rizvi

[India] April .1 (ANI): In the wake of several cases of communal violence during Rama Navami celebrations on March 25 in West Bengal's Asansol city and Bihar's Aurangabad town, Shia Central Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi said that a "hardliner mentality," which is created between "Hindu and Shia communities," is the primary reason behind such incidents.

"Hardliner mentality being created in Madrasas against Hindu and Shia community and is the cause of the recent incidents of communal violence. In Darul Uloom and other Madrasas situated at the border areas in India, some foreign hardliners are teaching students," commented Rizvi on the same.

In Bihar's Aurangabad town, during Ram Navami celebrations on March 25, nearly 50 shops were torched by rioters, while nearly 60 persons, including 20 policemen, were injured due to stone pelting by miscreants. Whereas, in Bengal, on the same day, the celebrations turned sour after clashes erupted in various parts of the state, especially in Asansol, leaving three dead and several injured. Following which, Section 144 was imposed in Asansol, on March 28. (ANI)