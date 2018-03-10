Haridwar prisoner alleges torture, probe ordered

[India] March 10 (ANI): After a prisoner of Haridwar district jail uploaded a video on the social media, accusing the authorities of torturing him, the Haridwar district administration on Saturday ordered a probe into the matter.

Deepak Rawat, District Magistrate, Haridwar, said that an inquiry committee was constituted to probe the authenticity of the video and accusations of torture made by the jail inmate.

"It will also probe if similar instances occurred in the past," the DM said.

He also termed the presence of a mobile phone in the jail premises as a security threat and said mobile jammers were needed in the jail premises. "An FIR has been registered under relevant sections," Rawat added. (ANI)