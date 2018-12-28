Haridwar: Whom does the Parrot belong ? The matter lands with the police

[India], Dec 28 (ANI): It was a piquant situation for the policemen here in Uttarakhand, when they were approached to decide the ownership of a Parrot.

For many it may be a small issue but the two parties were not ready to give up claim on the bird.

Muskan, one of the claimants, said that the bird was tamed and reared by her family, and it flew away a few years ago. But, now it was found living in another house in the neighbourhood.

She told ANI, "I have taught this parrot how to speak. The bird flew away a few years back. I later found it near my neighbourhood. Technically, I am the owner of the parrot".

While the other claimant Gyanti also said, "We have been having this parrot for past three years. I have fed the parrot and taken care of its well being, so I should get the Parrot". Speaking to ANI, police station in charge of the city Kotwali, Navin Chandra Semwal said: "We tried our best to resolve the issue between the two, but ultimately the parrot had to be handed over to the forest department. The department, after conducting a thorough medical examination of the bird, would release it." After handing over the parrot to the Forest Department, the police warned both the claimants that if any dispute arises on the matter in future, they will be penalised for breach of peace. (ANI)