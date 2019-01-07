Harish Dwivedi urges PM to hike parliamentarians' salaries

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): Harish Dwivedi, Member of the Parliament (MP) from Uttar Pradesh, on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hike salaries of the parliamentarians, asserting that this move will bring down the corruption in the country.

Speaking at an event in the Basti district, Dwivedi stated, "It is difficult for me and my co-workers to run our respective constituencies with such low incomes. An MP needs at least 12 employees to carry out the work. Our salaries are even less than a primary school teacher. This forces us to extort money from other places."

He also urged the Prime Minister to hold a discussion on the issue with the other senior leaders of the country. This comes after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in the last Union Budget said that there will be an automatic revision of emoluments of the MPs every five years. (ANI)