[India], Dec 20(ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) here on Thursday appointed Harsh Vardhan Shringla as the new Ambassador of India to the United States of America.

Shringla is currently serving as the High Commissioner in Bangladesh.

According to a statement of MEA, Shringla is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

He would be succeeding Navtej Singh Sarna who assumed the office in November 2016. (ANI)