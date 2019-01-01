Harsimrat Kaur Badal terms Sajjan Kumar's arrest 'historic'

, (AN): After Congress leader, Sajjan Kumar surrendered on Monday in the Delhi's Karkardooma Court, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal stated that it is a 'historic day' and hailed the High Court's decision which convicted Kumar in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Speaking to ANI she said, "It is a historic day today for the Sikh community who for the last 34 years had been fighting for justice against the genocide which was committed by the Congress party."

Furthermore, she attacked newly-elected chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, calling him the 'face' of massacre.

"There are three faces which represent the massacre at the behest of Rajiv Gandhi one is Sajjan Kumar, one is Jagdish Tytler and the other is Kamal Nath," the Union Minister said. Claiming that Sajjan Kumar had escaped his due punishment for a long period of time, she added, "The eyewitnesses had the faith that they would be heard because there was Special Investigation Team (SIT) made by Prime Minister Modi which convicted two people in November". Overturning the acquittal granted to Kumar by a trial court in 2013, the Delhi High Court on December 17 convicted Kumar and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5 lakh. Kumar was convicted in case pertaining to killing of five members of a family in Delhi's cantonment area and the torching of a Gurdwara in Delhi on November 1, 1984. At least 3,000 people were killed in the riots. (ANI)