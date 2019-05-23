Harsimrat wins Bathinda seat by 21,772 votes

[India], May 23 (ANI): Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal retained her Lok Sabha seat by 21,772 votes.

Coming out with flying colours in a tough situation was a reason enough for her to dance to celebrate, which she did with elan along with a group of her women supporters.

Reacting to her victory, Badal said the people have told the Congress that the power is in their hands. "Now Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's seat is also in danger," she told ANI.

"I want to congratulate SAD and BJP workers. The Congress didn't leave anything unturned to harass our workers. But still they worked very hard. The Congress has been swept out from across India," Harsimrat said.