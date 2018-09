[India], Sep 09 (ANI): Six people were killed and one got critically injured after a car collided with a truck in Haryana's Rewari city on Sunday.

According to police, the family was travelling to Delhi from Jaipur when the accident took place

Speaking to ANI, DCP, Rewari Suresh Hudda, said, "Six people have been killed and one has been injured."

The injured has been taken to the hospital for treatment. (ANI)