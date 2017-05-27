Haryana announces pension scheme for journalists

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced a slew of incentives for journalists, including a Rs 10,000 monthly pension scheme, for those who are above 60 years and have completed 20 years in the profession.

He also announced a life insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh and a cashless mediclaim policy of Rs 500,000.

The announcements were made by the Chief Minister at the "Swarna Jayanti Journalists' Meet" in Panchkula near here.

He said now media persons, who have completed five years in the profession, would be given recognition by the state government.

He also announced that a new policy would be framed for giving recognition to representatives of online news portals.