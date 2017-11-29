Haryana BJP leader who offered bounty for Deepika's head resigns

New Delhi: BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu who had threatened Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali over Padmavati resigns as Haryana Chief Media Coordinator of the party. Amu had offered Rs 10 crore to anyone who beheaded Deepika Padukone and Bhansali.

On Saturday, Amu threatened West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allowing the release of the film in her state.

The Haryana BJP leader, at a large gathering of the Rajput community in Bhondsi village in Gurgaon, said, "Mamata Banerjee should understand and respect the sentiments of the Rajput community. She should roll back the decision to release the film in her state and not test our patience."

The gathering, which was also attended by Karni Sena president Lokendra Kalvi, unanimously decided to prevent the screening of the film in entire Haryana. The Haryana BJP leader, according to a Trinamool Congress leader, also threatened Banerjee would meet the same fate as Surpanakha, referring to the act of cutting the nose off.