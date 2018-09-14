Haryana CBSE topper gang-raped, threatened to remain silent

[India], Sept 14 (ANI): A 19-year-old CBSE topper from the Kosli area in Haryana's Rewari district was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped after being drugged on Wednesday.

The victim, who was felicitated by President Ram Nath Kovind after she topped the CBSE board exam in the state, was going to her coaching centre in Mahendragarh in the morning when two people came to meet her at a bus stand and later gave her water to drink. Soon after, the girl lost consciousness, according to an FIR registered at Kanina police station.

Three people - Pankaj, Manish and Nishu - have been named as the accused in the FIR.

The girl alleged that Pankaj and Manish drugged her and later took her near a well in a car where she recognised Nishu on gaining consciousness. However, the victim was again drugged and gang-raped, the FIR stated.

It added that the accused later called the victim's family and informed them to take her from the bus stand in Kanina.

"The girl lives in Rewari district and the incident took place in adjoining Narnaul (Mahendragarh district). Later in the night, the police registered a zero FIR. Police are taking relevant efforts to arrest the three people accused. I hope that they will be in police custody soon," AS Chawla, ADGP Operations, Haryana, told ANI.

The victim's mother has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure justice for the young girl. "Prime Minister Modi says 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao,' but how? Please help my daughter get justice. My daughter was honoured on Republic Day after she topped Haryana. Now, what should we do? Why is he (Prime Minister Modi) not listening to us today? Where is he? The accused are threatening my daughter and saying that they will kill her if we will tell this to anybody. The village is not speaking anything in front of these goons. Police are also making us go from pillar to post, while the accused are roaming freely. Both the police and the government are not listening to us. It's been 15-16 hours now, but nothing has been done yet," the victim's mother told ANI. (ANI)