Haryana: Class 9 student held for getting his schoolmate killed

[India], Sep 19 (ANI): A class 9 student of a government school here was arrested on Monday for getting his schoolmate killed.

The victim, a class XI student was stabbed to death by the accomplices of the accused he got into a fight with. He was killed outside the premises of the school situated in Sector 7 of the vicinity.

Speaking to ANI, the police officer handling the case said, "The body has been sent for the postmortem and the report will soon be out. We are carrying out the investigation." (ANI)