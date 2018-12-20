Haryana CM inaugurates Patanjali's World Herbal Forest Project

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday inaugurated World Herbal Forest Project in Morni Hill, 45 kilometres from Chandigarh. The project is a collaboration of Patanjali and Haryana Government,

The main aim of this project is to develop a forest of medicinal plants and give a boost to Ayurvedic products across the country.

Speaking to media, Khattar said, "I am happy that we have now so many types of medicinal plants growing in our state. Here, we have at present 53 types of plants which can be used by the locals for treating different kinds of diseases. This forest will also help the people to gain economic benefits."

During the inugural function, Yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna were also present. Ramdev lauded the initiative taken by the Haryana government and stated, "Patanjali in collaboration with other ministries will soon form a Herbal Corporation which will look into the functioning of this new World Herbal Forest." This project is expected to turn Haryana into a global tourist destination and will be instrumental in mass employment generation.It gained the status of an inspiring model in the area of environmental conservation and climate control for others to follow. State cabinet minister Anil Vij, Bharatiya Janata Party's Rao Narbir Singh, Karna Dev Kamboj, Ratan Lal Kataria, and other dignitaries also graced the occasion.(ANI)