Haryana CM to inaugurate Patanjali's World Herbal Forest Project

In an attempt to give a boost to Ayurvedic products, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday will inaugurate World Herbal Forest Project, a collaboration of Patanjali and Haryana Government, in Morni Hill which is located 45 kilometres away from Chandigarh.

This development has come to light after a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Haryana government and Patanjali Anusandhan Sansthan Divya Yog Mandir Trust situated in Haridwar in January last year.

Yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna will be present during the inaugural function today.

Patanjali has already completed work worth crores of rupees of its own in the project in which over 1000 herbal and medicinal plants are being planted in the area. This project is expected to turn Haryana into a global tourist destination a herbs based industrial zone in the surroundings and will be instrumental in mass employment generation. This project is being implemented at a scale and in the manner which has already gained the status of the inspiring model in the area of environmental conservation and climate control for others to follow. Cabinet Minister Anil Viz, Bharatiya Janata Party's Rao Narbir Singh, Karna Dev Kamboj, Ratan Lal Kataria, and other dignitaries will also grace the occasion.