Haryana CM to visit UK and Israel

[India], May 6 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is scheduled to take part in Agritech Seminar on May 8 in Israel.

He will also visit the United Kingdom (UK). During his visit, he will discuss various issues of mutual interest like urban development, infrastructure and agriculture.

Agritech Israel 2018 is the 20th International Agricultural Technology Exhibition. It is one of the world's most important exhibitions in the field of agricultural technologies.

The exhibition will be held from May 8 to 10, 2018 at the Israel Trade Fairs and Convention Center in Tel Aviv.

Last month, Khattar met with the Head of Diplomatic Service, UK Simon McDonald in Chandigarh. According to media reports, the Chief Minister said the state government is developing Sonipat and Bahadurgarh following the pattern of Gurugram and Faridabad. There is a huge potential of industrial development in these cities, as they are in close proximity to the national capital. Haryana is the single largest contributor of food grains in India, Khattar told the UK delegation. Hence, bilateral talks on trade and investment are likely to take place. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited UK last month to attend the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. (ANI)