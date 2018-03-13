Haryana college teacher shot dead by student

Sonipat: In the second incident of its kind since January in Haryana, a college lecturer was shot dead on the campus by an unidentified student in Sonipat district on Tuesday, police said.

Victim Rajesh Malik, around 35 years of age, was working as an ad hoc lecturer in Kharkhoda. The identity of the assailant, who fled after committing the ghastly crime, was being ascertained by police.

Eyewitnesses said the assailant fired 3-4 shots at the teacher, with one hitting him in the chest. Malik succumbed to the gunshot wound later.

The reason behind the killing was not yet known, a police official in Sonipat said. In January, a Class 12 student of a private school in Yamunanagar town allegedly shot dead his school Principal with his father's licensed revolver. He was upset over his rustication from school.