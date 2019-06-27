Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary shot dead

Faridabad: Haryana Congress leader Vikash Chaudhary was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the city of Faridabad on Thursday. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said that four men travelling in a car fired more than 10 bullets after he came out of the gym.

Ashok Tanwar, Congress President condemned the gruesome incident and claimed that there is no law and order in the region.

"It is a 'jungle raj', there is no fear of law. The same kind of incident happened yesterday, where a woman who opposed molestation was stabbed. There should be an investigation," Tanwar said.

#UPDATE Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary has succumbed to injuries https://t.co/H6ZSDNJpnr — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019 We are deeply angered & saddened by this act of grotesque violence against a member of the Congress Party. We urge the Haryana govt. to bring the perpetrators to justice at the earliest. Our sincere condolences to his family in this time of grief. https://t.co/hp5qNlKk06 June 27, 2019