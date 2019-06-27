  1. Sify.com
  4. Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary shot dead

Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary shot dead

Last Updated: Thu, Jun 27, 2019 14:07 hrs
Faridabad: Haryana Congress leader Vikash Chaudhary was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the city of Faridabad on Thursday. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said that four men travelling in a car fired more than 10 bullets after he came out of the gym.

Ashok Tanwar, Congress President condemned the gruesome incident and claimed that there is no law and order in the region.

"It is a 'jungle raj', there is no fear of law. The same kind of incident happened yesterday, where a woman who opposed molestation was stabbed. There should be an investigation," Tanwar said.

