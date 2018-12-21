Haryana cop reunites West Bengal woman with family

[India], Dec 21 (ANI): A 24-year-old woman, who went missing from West Bengal, was reunited with her parents with the help of this cop in Haryana Police.

Assistant Sub-Inspector from Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of Haryana Police Crime Branch, Rajesh Kumar traced the missing girl, who was in Shimla.

Kumar, told ANI that he has solved 250 cases. He said, "Till date, we have solved over 250 such cases. We contact people in destitute and cross verify complaints at police stations."

Kumar further took the opportunity to thank his department for trusting him. (ANI)