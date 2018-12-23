Haryana court pronounces capital punishment to rape, murder convict

, (ANI): A Haryana court has pronounced death sentence to a 22-year-old man in connection with rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Haryana's Rewari district.

Superintendent of Police, Rewari, Rahul Sharma told ANI, "Sessions court on Friday awarded capital punishment to the man convicted for rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl. The incident had occurred earlier this year when the girl was alone at her house in Rewari."

Additional Sessions Judge Naresh Kumar, terming the incident as rarest of the rare, awarded death penalty to Sunny.

The incident occurred in June this year when the victim was alone at her home as her parents had gone to the hospital for the treatment of her younger brother. The convict, who lived nearby first watched porn and then raped the minor. When the victim resisted, Sunny choked her to death and hid her body in a cupboard. He later posed as a well-wisher of the family and tried to divert the police investigation. However, when the police interrogated him, he committed his crime. (ANI)