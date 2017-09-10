Haryana Education Minister assures speedy justice in Ryan student's death case

[India], Sept. 10 (ANI): Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma on Sunday assured strict action against management and owner of the Ryan International School authorities, where a seven-year-old was brutally murdered.

Addressing the media, Sharma blamed the school management and said that the state government will show no leniency to those behind the murder.

"Action has been taken against the management and owner of Ryan International School. Under Section 75 Juvenile Act, action will be taken against school management. The accused will be presented before court within a week," he added.

He further said the government was open to a CBI probe in the heinous crime. "If parents are dissatisfied with the police investigation, then Haryana government will order CBI probe," he added. The Haryana Education Minister also informed that the future of 1200 students cannot be put at stake so the government will not de-recognise Ryan International School. He said that the government has decided to shut down the liquor shop outside the school. Meanwhile, the Haryana Police lathicharged protesters outside the school in which ANI crew was injured during the coverage of the protest. Angry parents and locals gathered outside the school premises since early morning to express dissatisfaction over the investigation being carried out by the Gurgaon Police. Seven-year-old Pradyuman, a student of Class II, was killed by the school bus conductor, who was arrested on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Simardeep Singh said the accused tried to sexual assault the boy but killed when he tried to resist. (ANI)