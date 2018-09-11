Haryana: FIR against two for raping woman constable

[India], Sep 11 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against two persons after a woman constable with Haryana police accused them of raping, blackmailing and thrashing her

The head constable has alleged that the two accused have been raping her since June 2014.

An FIR has also been registered against three other people for blackmailing and thrashing the victim.

The case has been filed under section 376 D (gang-rape), 354 (sexual harassment), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, said the Police.

No arrests have been made till now in this matter. (ANI)