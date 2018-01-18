Haryana folk singer found dead in Rohtak

[India], January 18 (ANI): A body of a Haryana folk singer, with her throat slit, was found at the field of Baniyani village of Rohtak district on Thursday.

The singer, identified as Mamta Sharma, was allegedly murdered and her body was dumped near the field.

"My mother had gone to attend an event on January 14, since then she was missing," said victim's son.

Sharma's son filed a complaint at Kalanaur police station when she did not return home the next day.

The victim's husband said that his wife was a folk singer, who used to sing at religious events and had no animosity with anyone.

The police have sent her body for postmortem and are investigating the matter to nab the accused.(ANI)