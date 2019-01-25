Haryana fully prepared for LS, Assembly polls: Chief Secretary Dhesi 

[India], Jan 25 (ANI): Haryana Chief Secretary DS Dhesi on Friday said the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabha elections would be conducted this year and the government system is fully prepared for the successful conduct of elections.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner,” said Dhesi, while addressing a gathering during the state-level function organised on the occasion of National Voters' Day in Ambala.

Dhesi said that according to data, the population of the country is about 135 crore, out of which 50 per cent of the population is below the age of 25 years, which is about 68 crore.

"Sixty-five percent of the population is below 35 years of age," he said, adding that India is the world's largest democracy, thus, all the eligible persons should get their Voters card made and also ensure 100 per cent voting. He said that with time, the electoral system in India has changed. Earlier, a paper ballot was adopted, later Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used in the electoral process and now, Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) has come for better transparency. "Through this, any voter after casting his vote could see in next seven seconds, the candidate for whom he has cast the vote," an official statement quoted him, as saying. On this occasion, the Chief Secretary also launched the voter's helpline toll-free number 1950 and said that any person can call on this toll-free number to get voting-related information. He also directed officers during the state level function to organise camps at educational institutions located in their respective areas, to encourage the eligible voters to get their voters card made. Dhesi said that social media is a good medium to exchange good news but the people must refrain from posting fake news on social media. On the occasion, he also administered the Voter's Oath to the officers present and also flagged off an awareness van.