Haryana girl slaps cop over harassment

[Haryana] [India], Apr. 07 (ANI): A girl in Rohtak district of Haryana on Friday evening repeatedly slapped a traffic police personnel after he asked for friendship and her number during a ride in a shared auto, police said.

The national level karate player, who is a gold medalist, was returning from class when the incident took place, a police official said.

According to the girl, woman Station house Officer (SHO) said she could only "insult" the traffic police personnel after she reached a women police station along with him to file a complaint.

She also said the woman official was being pressurised to not take an action against the traffic policeman. Rohtak Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ravindra said the traffic police official has been suspended and an FIR will be registered after a written complaint against him. A thorough probe has been initiated into the matter, the official said. The girl has participated in many states as well as national level Karate competitions.(ANI)