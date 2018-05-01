Haryana Govt informs SC of low Yamuna water level

[India] May 01(ANI): The Haryana Government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that water in the Yamuna River is about 3/4th as compared to last year, due to which, the water supply in Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh is expected to be affected.

Haryana has however agreed to release the required 150 cusecs of water to Delhi till May 15.

The Supreme Court on April 23 directed the Chief Secretaries of Delhi and Haryana to hold a meeting with the Secretary of Water Resources Ministry of Centre in order to sort out the dispute of sharing Yamuna's water.

The move came after the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said it was not receiving enough water to supply to the national capital. The top court was hearing a plea filed by the Delhi Jal Board, alleging that Haryana had reduced by one-third the supply of Yamuna water, leading to a grave water crisis. The Delhi government earlier sought the apex court's direction to request the Haryana government to provide more water to Delhi. According to reports, the top court had accused Haryana government of not releasing 450 cusecs of Yamuna water daily to Delhi for drinking in accordance with a 1996 order. (ANI)