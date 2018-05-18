Haryana Govt official suspended over controversial question on Brahmins

The Haryana Government has suspended its State Staff Selection Commission chairman Bharat Bhushan Bharti over a controversial question on Brahmins in the recent Junior Engineers examinations.

Taking note of the issue, Haryana Education Minister, Ram Bilas Sharma said, "Advice of the Advocate General is being sought on the issue. Inquiry commission would submit its report at the earliest".

The question reportedly infuriated the community, with the Brahmin Sabha lodging its protest across the state. The decision to suspend the Bharti came after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting with Brahmin organisations.

Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma also assured that an inquiry would be conducted by a high-level officer, a retired or sitting judge of the high court. He said that the advice of the Advocate General of Haryana is being sought on this issue. The inquiry commission is expected to submit its report at the earliest. A case has also been registered against the paper-setter and the publisher, which prepared the question paper. (ANI)