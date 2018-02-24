Haryana govt to issue notification to add Gayatri Mantra in school prayers by Feb 27

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): The Haryana government will issue a notification by February 27, directing all schools in the state to add Gayatri Mantra in their morning prayers, Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma informed on Saturday.

"Among the prayers of God, Gayatri Mantra is the supreme mantra. We are adding the Gayatri Mantra to the schools' morning assembly, just like we added Geeta in the curriculum," Sharma told ANI, and added, "We will issue a notification on this by Tuesday (February 27)."

Sharma also informed that the decision was taken after a discussion with the senior officials of the Education Department on Monday. Sharma also maintained that including Gita shlokas in the schools' syllabus soon after the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana yielded positive results. Welcoming the decision, Chief Minister Manohar Lak Khattar said it is aimed at increasing the level of education, ethics, and culture in the education system. (ANI)