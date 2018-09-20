Haryana govt transfers 41 HPS officers

[India], Sep 20 (ANI): In a major reshuffle, the Haryana Government has issued transfer and posting orders of 41 Haryana Police Service (HPS) officers with immediate effect.

Most of the 41 HPS officers are at Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) level in the state.

DSP Rewari, Suresh Kumar has been posted as DSP Jhajjar, the official release said.

While assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Panchkula Adarshdeep Singh has been posted as DSP Jind, DSP Rohtak, Dr Ravinder Kumar has been posted as DSP Sonipat.

Jitender Singh, DSP, Law and Order, Hisar has been posted as DSP, Sonipat. (ANI)