Haryana govt withdraws EPBG quota for accommodating EWS reservations

[India], June 6 (ANI): Haryana government on Wednesday issued orders for withdrawing Economically Backward Persons in General Caste Category (EBPG) reservation stating that it is no more required as the central government's Economically Weaker Sections reservation comes into effect.

"Since Economically Weaker Sections reservation has come into effect, there is no requirement to continue with reservation of Economically Backward Persons in General Caste Category (EBPG) and such reservation is hereby withdrawn," read a notice issued by Haryana Chief Secretary Depinder Singh Dhesi.

The Parliament had passed the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019, approving a 10 per cent reservation for economically backward sections in the general category in government jobs and academic institutions in January. (ANI)