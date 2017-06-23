Haryana: Man murdered after argument over seat in train

[India], June 23 (ANI): A man was murdered after a scuffle broke out in a train over a seat in Haryana's Palwal, said the police on Friday.

According to the police, the victim Junaid lived in Khandawali village in Ballabhgarh. He, along with his two brothers, had gone to Delhi to do shopping.

When they were returning by the Mathura passenger train, they had a heated argument with a group of men over seating. One of the men of the group attacked Junaid with knife that proved fatal.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohinder Singh told ANI that three teams have been formed to nab the culprits and that they hoped the attackers would soon be arrested.

Mohd. Hashim, victim's brother, told ANI that the attackers also passed comments on their religion and eating habits. However, the DSP said that no context regarding beef has risen so far. (ANI)