Haryana: Minor sexually assaulted in Yamunanagar

[India], Apr 23 (ANI): A 13-year-old minor was allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of four men near a temple in Haryana's Yamunanagar on Sunday.

The incident occurred when the girl's parents were away. The minor was sleeping in her house with her siblings when the men barged into her house and kidnapped her.

They then took the girl to an area near a temple and allegedly raped her. The men then smashed the girl's head on the temple wall, before fleeing, leaving her unconscious.

On learning about the incident, the girl's parents filed an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The relative of the minor told ANI that she was traumatised after the incident and called for strict action against the culprits. Yamunanagar police station house officer (SHO) Shela said, "Medical test of the victim has been done. We have registered the case and an investigation is underway. A search operation is on to nab the culprits." Four incidents of sexual assaults were reported in different parts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. In the wake of such incidents, the Union Cabinet on Saturday approved the amendment in POCSO Act, putting a stamp on awarding death penalty to the rapists of children below 12 years of age. The ordinance seeks the death penalty for the rapists of girls below 12 years of age and stringent punishment for perpetrators of rape, particularly of girls below 16 years. Furthermore, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday promulgated the ordinance to strengthen the POCSO Act. (ANI)