Haryana officials asked to stand for MPs, MLAs or face consequences

New Delhi: The Haryana government has issued a circular reminding all its officials that they are required to stand up while meeting MPs and MLAs and that they should respond to any communication from them promptly. The circular is merely a repetition of one sent to the state government by the Union government. However, it has attracted attention considering the ongoing face-off between IAS officers and the Delhi government.

"Any violation will leave the government servant concerned liable for appropriate punishment," says the order from the Haryana Chief Secretary's office.

The order says officers' behaviour should be "meticulously correct and courteous" and they should "stand up to receive the MPs and MLAs from their respective vehicles, while they are visiting their offices." The lawmakers have to be invited to all functions and have to be made comfortable, the order says. If the constituency of a lawmaker straddles two districts, invites should go to them from bureaucrats of both districts well in advance, the Haryana government says. Officers have been asked to take "special care" to see that lawmakers are given enough notice on the time and place of the meeting. All communication from an MP or legislator should be processed promptly, officers have been told, and any information or data sought by an MP or MLA should be furnished immediately, along with a soft copy. The circular also includes instructions that telephonic messages left by MPs and legislators in their absence cannot be ignored and the call, message or email should be returned as soon as possible. The Haryana government issued the guidelines after the central government referred to a parliamentary committee report that alleges disrespectful behaviour of officials with MPs and MLAs.