Haryana Police arrest 3 drug peddlers

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): Haryana Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers, including two residents of Himachal Pradesh, with over 2-kg charas worth over Rs one lakh from Gohana in Sonepat district.

A spokesman of the Police Department said that arrested accused have been identified as Nanakchand and Shyam Lal, both residents of Somakothi, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Ram Singh of Chidana in Sonepat.

The spokesperson said that trio was nabbed by a police team during patrolling when they were roaming in suspicious condition near village Chidana, Shamdi turnaround in Sonepat district of Haryana.

During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that they used to bring contraband (charas) from Himachal Pradesh to supply it to their customers Sonepat areas on higher rates. "All accused were booked under relevant sections of NDPS Act and were sent in judicial custody after producing them in the court," said the spokesman in a statement. It may be recalled that Director General of Police (DGP) B S Sandhu has directed all district Superintendents of Police to completely crush the menace of drug peddling and its distribution network in their respective areas. (ANI)