Haryana Police attacks media: Cong. dubs Khattar Govt. as 'arrogant'

[India], September 10 (ANI): The Congress on Sunday dubbed the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar government as arrogant.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala questioned the attack on media personnel and other protestors and said that the Khattar government must realise that the state police has failed.

"What were they doing? They were just protesting demanding actions against the gruesome murder of a 7-year-old child. What has turned Khattar government so arrogant that they have rejected summarily the demand of a CBI probe? Don't they realize that police machinery and political executive in Haryana have utterly failed?" said Surjewala.

"These incidents are happening under the nose of the Chief Minister and how can the killers go scot free?" he added. Communist Party of India (CPI) echoed similar sentiments and condemned the attack on media professionals. "When media has been covering the tragic death of a child, Haryana police should have maintained restrain instead of that they unleashed an attack on media persons," CPI leader D. Raja said. The media were earlier in the day lathi-charged by the Haryana Police during the coverage of a protest being carried outside Ryan International School where angry parents and locals gathered outside the school premises since early morning to express dissatisfaction over the investigation being carried out by the Gurgaon Police. ANI personnel Naveen Yadav and Vinod Kumar sustained injuries at a time baton charge was being conducted by the police. Seven-year-old Pradyuman, a student of Class II in Ryan International School, Gurugram, was killed by the school bus conductor, who was arrested on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Simardeep Singh said the accused tried to sexual assault the boy but killed when he tried to resist. (ANI)