Haryana: Police caught thrashing woman in viral video; 2 suspended, 3 dismissed

[India], May 28 (ANI): Haryana Police ordered the suspension of two Head Constables and terminated the services of three SPOs with immediate effect after taking cognizance of a viral video featuring police personnel beating a woman.

An FIR has also been lodged against the accused in Faridabad, a police official said on Monday.

A spokesman of Police Department said this incident happened in October last year and was not reported to police by the victim.

He said Haryana Police is "committed to respect as well as provide safety and security to women and would not hesitate to take the strictest possible action even against its own personnel in case they act in an unlawful manner."

Out of five, two persons have been arrested and efforts are being made to nab the other culprits. Commissioner of Police Faridabad, Sanjay Kumar ordered the suspension of Head Constables Baldev and Rohit and dismissal of three SPOs namely Krishan, Harpal, and Dinesh. A case under relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against them in Adarsh Nagar Police Station, Faridabad. He said that efforts were being made to find the victim. After contact, her statement would be recorded for further investigation. (ANI)