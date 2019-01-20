Haryana STF nabs wanted criminal

In a major breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a most wanted and dreaded criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head from Kharkhoda in the Sonepat district of the state.

The accused was identified as Roop alias Kalu, who is a resident of Manheru village in Bhiwani district of Haryana. Two illegal country-made pistols and live rounds were also recovered from his possession.

"He was wanted in several cases of crime including murder and loot. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment in different cases of crime. He jumped from parole in the year 2013. He entered the crime world in the year 2002," the police said.

During preliminary interrogation, he confessed to his involvement along with his co-accused in more than one and half dozen cases of crimes registered at different police stations. (ANI)