Haryana to form new body to promote Ayurveda, herbal medicine

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): Haryana government will constitute a corporation to promote Ayurveda and herbal medicines in the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal said on Thursday.

"Haryana Herbal Corporation (HHC) will be set up to promote Ayurveda and herbal medicines in the state, besides making Morni area as an organic cluster and setting up a world class nursery for herbal plants in the area," he added.

The Chief Minister, who was speaking after inaugurating World Herbal Forest Project at Morni hills in Panchkula district, said the HHC would look after the maintenance of herbal parks already established in the state.

He said there are numerous possibilities of organic farming in Morni area which would also cater to the need of the people residing in Chandigarh-Panchkula-Mohali of fruits, vegetables, and other food items. Listing out the steps taken so far by the state government for promoting Ayurveda and Yoga, Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that on the pattern of AIIMS, a 300-bedded hospital is being established over 20-acre land in Panchkula at a cost of about Rs 500 crore along with the National Institute of Ayurveda and Yoga. The Chief Minister also assured the researchers of Patanjali Yogpeeth for providing them with the accommodation at Morni. He expressed happiness over the fact that researchers have discovered 53 new species of herbal plants in Morni area. So far the total number of species of herb plants registered in the Forests Department was 1,062 which have now increased to 1,115. (ANI)