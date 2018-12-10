Haryana to get 230-km long new national highway

[India], Dec 10 (ANI): A new National Highway (NH) would be constructed from Kurukshetra district to Mahendragarh district in Haryana at a cost of Rs 5,108 crore. "This NH would be 230-km long and has been named as NH-152D," said an official spokesman of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar led state government on Monday.

The spokesman said that a meeting regarding this national highway was held at Jind on Monday and the farmers, whose land has been acquired for this national highway, were also present in the meeting. The officers of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Deputy Commissioner, Jind, Amit Khatri interacted with the farmers and heard their grievances and took their suggestions.

According to officers of NHAI, the NH-152D is a very big development project of the state government and the completion of this project would accelerate the pace of development of the state. Farmers, whose land has been acquired for this project, would be given compensation as per the new land acquisition policy of the state government. Replying to questions of the farmers, the NHAI officials said that if any structure, house, tree, tube-well or any private property gets affected on the acquired land, then the landowner would be compensated for the same. The spokesperson said that a total of 1,826.05 hectares land have been acquired for this development project and a sum of about Rs 529.29 crore would be given to farmers. He said that this national highway would be 40-km long in Jind district. The national highway would enter Jind at Alanjogi Khera and pass through Ritauli, Kharak Gadian, Jamni, Amrawali Khera, Pillu Khera, Siwaha, Aasan, Bhartana, Chabri, Lalit Khera, Nidana, Bhairon Khera, Dhigana, Nandgarh, Lajwana Khurd, Sirsa Kheri, Fatehgarh, Lajwana Kalan, Budha Khera Lathar, and Kila Zafargarh and enter district Rohtak through Gugaheri village. The spokesman said that this national highway would pass through Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, and Charkhi Dadri and then enter Mahendragarh district. The construction work of the project would be completed in about two-and-a-half years and new technique would be adopted for construction of this national highway. In order to facilitate the farmers, 122 bridges and various underpasses would also be constructed. More than 1.36 lakh trees would be planted on both sides of this national highway. (ANI)