Haryana to give monthly pension to senior citizen journalists

[India], November 22 (ANI): The Haryana Cabinet on Wednesday decided to grant Rs 10,000 monthly pension to senior citizen journalists.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made this announcement while addressing a press conference here.

"The Cabinet has decided to provide Rs 10,000 per month as pension to the media professionals who have crossed the age of 60 years," Khattar said.

The Cabinet has also decided to provide jobs to the kin of those martyrs who sacrificed their lives during 1971 India-Pakistan war.

"Today, we have decided to give jobs to the kin of two martyrs who laid their lives for the nation in 1971 war. Since we (the Bharatiya Janata Party) assumed power in the state, we have given job to 160 kin of the martyrs who laid down their lives in the service of the nation," Khattar said.

"The Cabinet cleared the proposal of providing job to a kin of Charkhi Dadri resident Attar Singh, who was martyred on December 13, 1971, and Narnaoul resident Dharampal, who was martyred on November 24, 1971," the chief minister added.

The Cabinet has also cleared Rs. 10,000 monthly pension for the participants of Hindi movement in the state in 1957 who were jailed.

The Haryana Government also decided to take over the management of two ancient temples.

The Cabinet has decided to take over Shri Mata Chandi Devi Temple, Chandi Mandir, Panchkula and Shri Durga Mata Mandir at Banbhori in Hisar district.

Shri Mata Chandi Devi Temple will be merged with Shri Mata Mansa Devi Board, but a separate board will be constituted for Shri Durga Mata Mandir at Banbhori.

"A separate Board will be constituted for Shri Durga Mata Mandir at Banbhori and its yearly offering of around Rs 14-15 crore would be used for the welfare of local population," Khattar said.

The Cabinet has also cleared a proposal to give a chance to the more than 20-year-old tenants and lease holders of government properties to purchase the rented or leased property at the current collector rate.

"The decision has been taken considering that so many litigations are pending in courts and it is not possible even for the local bodies to get these properties vacated," Khattar said.

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal that ended the interview of the applicants for Group C and D employees. (ANI)