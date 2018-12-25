Haryana to rename childcare institutes as Jagannath Ashrams

[India] Dec 25 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced to name all the Child Care Institutes being run in the state as 'Jagannath Ashrams.'

The Chief Minister made this announcement while addressing the people during a dance competition organised by women wing of All India Vaish Federation, in Karnal on Tuesday.

He said that when all the Child Care Institutions have a similar goal of all-round development of the children, then it would be appropriate to give a single name to all. He made this announcement with the consent of representatives of the institutions and children present there. (ANI)