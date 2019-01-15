Haryana wants CBI Special Court to pronounce the quantum of punishment in journalist murder case through video conference

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): Haryana government on Tuesday filed an application in the CBI Special Court here, seeking the pronouncement of quantum of punishment in the murder case of journalist Ramchander Chhatrapati through video-conference.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim along with three others has been convicted in the murder case. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on January 17.

The CBI Special Court has accepted the request made by the state government and has reserved the decision for January 16.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted in the journalist Ramchander Chhatarpati murder case by the Special CBI court here on Friday. Ram Rahim, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief is already in Rohtak's Sunaria jail, serving a 20-year old prison term since 2017 for raping two of his women followers. The Dera chief has been found guilty of orchestrating the killing of Chhatrapati, a Sirsa-based journalist after the scribe wrote against Ram Rahim in his newspaper titled 'Poora Sach'. Earlier this week the CBI Special Court directed the Haryana government to produce the Dera chief via video conference for the pronouncement of the verdict in the November 2002 journalist murder case. (ANI)