Haryana Waqf Board submits lists of 19 encroached mosques

The Haryana Waqf board submitted a list of 19 mosques in Gurugram that are lying unused or illegally occupied due to alleged encroachments, which is forcing Muslims to pray in the open.

This comes in the wake of protests by the Gurugram locals objecting to Muslims praying in the open.

The Board demanded that the state authorities should intervene and vacate the illegally occupied places so that it could be used for offering prayers on Friday. The outfit also urged to provide police protection to those offering prayers at these places.

Last week, several Hindutva groups prevented prayers at three places; Cyber Park, IFFCO Chowk and a plot near Sahara Mall in Gurugram. On April 20, six people were arrested for disturbing namaz in Gurugram as Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti has called for a ban on namaz in open spaces. (ANI)