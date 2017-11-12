Haryana: With no driver for 2 Kms, train engine derails

A train engine in Haryana's Rewari got derailed on Sunday after plying for two kilometers without a driver.

Ahead of the derailment two drivers driving the train had jumped out of the engine after its brake levers got jammed.

This steam locomotive engine that has featured in more than 20 Bollywood movies is 65-year-old.

The engine was named after Akbar, the great Mughal emperor and is one of the oldest steam engines.

Sources reveal, the engine was built by the Chittranjan Locomotive Works and was inducted into service in 1965. (ANI)