Haryana: Woman beaten up for dowry, video goes viral

[India], May 29 (ANI): A woman was allegedly beaten up by her husband and in-laws over dowry. The incident came to light after the video of the assault went viral.

"I was beaten by my in-laws and my husband. They have been demanding dowry and saying that if I cannot give them money then I have to give divorce to my husband. They are also demanding a motorcycle", the victim told ANI.

The victim got married earlier this year. Her in-laws soon allegedly started demanding dowry from her.

"It was a love marriage and we have been married for just two months. My husband, his brother and their parents beat me yesterday evening," the woman added. Police are looking into the matter. "It is a personal dispute between husband and wife. We were informed that the woman was beaten by her husband and in-laws," said Vikram Kapoor, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Faridabad. (ANI)