Haryana Women's body calls for action against policemen for thrashing woman

[India], May 28 (ANI): Haryana State Commission For Women on Tuesday called for strict action against the police personnel accused of beating a woman with a belt inside a police station in Ballabhgarh area.

A video of the incident is viral on social media.

Talking to ANI, Rita Bhatia, member of the State Commission for Women said, "This is a crime. If a woman is caught in any kind of crime, then the investigation is done by a woman police officer and that is why woman police stations have been made."

Bhatia further said, "I have forwarded the video to the Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Kumar and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dharna Singh and asked them to take cognizance of this video and take strict action against the accused." "If this kind of behaviour is done by the police then who will trust them? To investigate against a woman there are woman police stations," she added. Jaiveer Rathi ACP Ballabhgarh, said, "The investigation is underway and strict action will be taken against the accused. Head Constables Baldev and Rohit have been suspended. Three SPOs namely Krishan, Harpal, and Dinesh have been dismissed. We do not know about the details of the victim. Further action will be taken against the accused when the investigation is over." "A case under relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against them in Adarsh Nagar Police Station, Faridabad," he added. A spokesman of the Police Department had said that this incident happened in October last year and was not reported to police by the victim. (ANI)