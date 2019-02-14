Hassan stone pelting: Yeddyurappa leads delegation to meet Governor

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa on Thursday lead a delegation to meet the Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to submit a memorandum against the stone pelting on the residence of BJP legislator in Hassan on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to media after the stone pelting incident, Yeddyurappa had said: “We are meeting the governor in the morning to mark our protest against the hooliganism which is happening here under the leadership of Chief Minister HD Kumar Swamy. They think Hassan is their territory. I condemn this act. Our party workers need not be afraid as we are with them."

On Wednesday, JD(S) workers allegedly pelted stones at the residence of BJP MLA Preetham Gowda here, after an audio recording, purportedly featuring Gowda went viral. One BJP worker got injured in the incident. According to media reports, in the audio clip, Gowda, is allegedly heard commenting on the health of JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda. The BJP MLA claimed that the voice is not his. Reportedly, Gowda in the clip is telling a man named Santosh that JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda “would die soon” and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy “is unwell” and that JD(S) “will soon be history.” Reacting on the issue, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said: "Mysore IG and Hassan SP briefed me on it. As per info, some followers of Deve Gowda were holding a protest over statements made against him. Some BJP workers provoked them and the incident happened." "I have asked the police to probe the matter and take strict action," he asserted. (ANI)